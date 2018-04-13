Italy's president says faces political deadlock, to wait 'a few days'

President Sergio Mattarella said on Friday he would wait "a few days" to see how to resolve Italy's political stalemate after a fresh round of consultations made no progress in efforts to build a coalition government.

"I will wait a few days, and then I will evaluate how to proceed to break the deadlock," the head of state told reporters at the end of two days of fruitless talks aimed at overcoming last month's inconclusive national election.

"From the way the consultations have gone in the past few days, it has become evident that the political parties' talks... made no progress," a sombre Mattarella said.

The anti-establishment 5-Star emerged as by far the largest single party in the March 4 vote, while a conservative coalition of smaller groups, led by the far-right League, won the most seats. Both sides fell well short of an absolute majority.

The 5-Star has said it is willing to govern with the League, but has refused to link up with its ally - former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.

The League is refusing to abandon Forza Italia, while the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has the seats to form a government with either bloc, is insisting on staying in opposition.

Mattarella said Italy badly needed a fully functioning government to confront an array of problems, including international trade disputes and the growing Syrian crisis.

