Italy's right wins local vote amid government formation stalemate

ROME: A centre-right coalition won in the tiny southern Italian region of Molise, preliminary data showed, as negotiations continued at the national level to try to form a government following last month's inconclusive elections.

The centre-right candidate backed by a coalition of nine parties was on course to win around 44 percent of the vote in Molise, ahead of the candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with around 38 percent.

Molise has only around 300,000 inhabitants, but its regional election on Sunday was closely watched as a sign of possible momentum for the parties jostling to form a coalition in the wake of the March 4 election that produced a hung parliament.

The Molise vote was a setback for 5-Star, which had hoped to gain control of its first regional government after emerging as the largest party at the national ballot when it took 32 percent of the vote and performed particularly strongly in the south.

In Molise, with its 38 percent, it was by far the largest single party, with no other group taking more than 10 percent, but it failed to overcome the combined forces of the centre-right.

The centre-left performed badly as it had in the national election, with its candidate, backed by five parties, on course to win only about 17 percent of the vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)