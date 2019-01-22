Italy's Salvini says France has no interest in stabilising Libya

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, continuing a war of words between Rome and Paris, said on Monday that France had no interest in bringing calm to violence-ravaged Libya because of its energy interests.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini attends
FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini attends a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

"In Libya, France has no interest in stabilising the situation, probably because it has oil interests that are opposed to those of Italy," Salvini told Canale 5 TV station.

France's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Italy's ambassador after Salvini's fellow deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio, accused Paris of creating poverty in Africa and generating mass migration to Europe.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Source: Reuters

