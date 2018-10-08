Italy's Salvini says Moscovici, Juncker are real enemies of Europe

ROME: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday dubbed European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici as enemies of Europe.

"The enemies of Europe are those sealed in the bunker of Brussels. It's Juncker and Moscovici who have brought fear and job insecurity to Europe," Salvini said during a joint press conference with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer)