Italy's spending cuts czar says Berlusconi, others asked him to join future government

MILAN: Carlo Cottarelli, a spending cuts adviser in Matteo Renzi's centre-left government and a former International Monetary Fund official, said centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi and others had asked him to join their potential future governments.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Cottarelli said he felt honoured by the proposals, but would decide what to do only after the result of general election on March 4.

"Every Italian citizen should be honored to serve his country ... so I thank the parties and movements that contacted me," Cottarelli said.

"In order to be part of a government you have to share the actual programme ... This can happen only after the vote".

