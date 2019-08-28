Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts for second time in two months, no injuries

MILAN: A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Wednesday (Aug 28), unleashing a dramatic plume of smoke in its second explosion in less than two months.

An explosion of "high intensity" was recorded at 1017 GMT, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said. No casualties or damages were reported.

The Stromboli volcano, located in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast, erupted in July releasing hot trapped magma in a powerful explosion, killing one person and enveloping the popular tourist destination in ash.

The president of the Sicily region, Nello Musumeci, said the docking of private boats in the island had been suspended for a few hours on Wednesday as a precaution.

"Luckily there were no damages to people and properties," Musumeci said on Facebook.

