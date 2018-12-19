Italy's transport min says he would like to revoke Autostrade concession

ROME: Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Wednesday (Dec 19) that he would like to revoke motorway concessions held by Autostrade per l'Italia after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa last August.

"As minister and citizen, I would not like to leave a concession in place when its holder was not capable of keeping a bridge stading," Toninelli said in a interview with Radio Capital.

Advertisement

After a deadly bridge collapse, the government has launched a lengthy bureaucratic and legal procedure to revoke the concessions held by Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia that manages some 3,000 km of Italy's network.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Francesca Landini)