Italy Salvini not seeking changes in budget - government source

ROME: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is not seeking any changes to the 2019 draft budget, a government source said on Wednesday, denying a newspaper report that he was willing to water down spending plans.

"The League rules out revising the fiscal plan," a government source told Reuters. Salvini is leader of the League.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)