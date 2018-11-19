Italy unlikely to back Franco-German euro reform plans - Salvini

ROME: Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday that plans for euro zone reform due to be presented by France and Germany are unlikely to get Italy's backing.

"If, as it seems, it (the plan) damages Italy, it will never have our support," Salvini told reporters in Milan.

France and Germany will lay out plans on Monday for a limited joint euro zone budget focused, for now, solely on financing investment, French Finance Ministry sources have said.

Italy is at loggerheads with the European Commission and many euro zone governments over Rome's expansionary 2019 budget which the Commission has rejected, saying it fails to bring down the deficit as required by EU rules.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Gavin Jones)