Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

World

Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

Ivanka Trump
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump attends a meeting with women from the coffee industry during her visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

Bookmark

ADDIS ABABA: Ivanka Trump began a four-day tour of Africa on Sunday (Apr 14) to promote a US$50 million United States initiative aimed at encouraging women's employment in developing countries.

"Fundamentally we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it is a smart business," White House adviser Trump said after drinking coffee and inhaling incense at a traditional Ethiopian ceremony in Addis Ababa.

Ivanka Trump
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump attends a meeting with women from the coffee industry during her visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

The Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025. President Donald Trump, Ivanka's father, has directed USAID to allocate an initial US$50 million to the fund.

Ivanka Trump is due to take part in a World Bank policy summit and then visit Ivory Coast to promote female entrepreneurs in the country's cocoa industry.

Source: Reuters/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark