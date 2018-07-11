Ivory coast President names new govt; key positions unchanged
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new government on Tuesday, but the key positions of finance, defence and agriculture were unchanged, a presidential spokesman said.
Ouattara dissolved the administration last week because of a row within his ruling coalition.
Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will retain the finance portfolio, Hamed Bakayoko retains defence and Mamadou Coulibaly Sangafowa remains agriculture minister.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Andrew Roche)