Ivory Coast's Ouattara to name new government on Tuesday - sources

World

Ivory Coast's Ouattara to name new government on Tuesday - sources

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara plans to name a new government on Tuesday, after dissolving its predecessor because of a row within his ruling coalition, three government sources told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ivorian President Ouattara speaks during the opening ceremony of the Senate in Yamouss
FILE PHOTO: Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Senate in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Bookmark

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara plans to name a new government on Tuesday, after dissolving its predecessor because of a row within his ruling coalition, three government sources told Reuters on Friday.

Two sources close to the president and one to Ouattara's RDR party also said discussions between the RDR and its coalition partner, the PDCI of former president Henri Konan Bedie, had begun on Friday in a bid to resolve their differences.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark