Ivory Coast's prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61

ABIDJAN: Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast's prime minister and its ruling party's candidate for the October presidential election, has died, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday (Jul 8), adding that the country was mourning.

Gon Coulibaly, 61, became unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was evacuated to a hospital where he passed away, Ouattara said.

He was handpicked as the ruling RHDP party's candidate in March, and had returned to the country on Jul 2 after a prolonged stay in France to undergo a heart exam and rest. He had heart surgery in 2012.

