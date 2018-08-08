Ivory Coast's Simone Gbagbo leaves detention after amnesty

Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo was released from detention on Wednesday after being granted an amnesty for her part in a short civil war in 2011, according to a Reuters witness.

FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo (R), who is accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes for her alleged role in a 2011 civil war, arrives in a domestic court in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo

The wife of former President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to accept electoral defeat triggered the war, walked out of Abidjan's Ecole de Gendarmerie in which she had been detained since 2013.

