Ivory Coast's Simone Gbagbo leaves detention after amnesty

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo was released from detention on Wednesday after being granted an amnesty for her part in a short civil war in 2011, according to a Reuters witness.

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo was released from detention on Wednesday after being granted an amnesty for her part in a short civil war in 2011, according to a Reuters witness.

The wife of former President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to accept electoral defeat triggered the war, walked out of Abidjan's Ecole de Gendarmerie in which she had been detained since 2013.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)