J&J must pay US$8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal: jury

Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won US$680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a Philadelphia jury said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won US$680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a Philadelphia jury said on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas jury's verdict in favor of Nicholas Murray came in the first case in which a Pennsylvania jury had been able to consider awarding punitive damages in one of thousands of Risperdal cases pending in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)