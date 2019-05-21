British chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain to enter administration

LONDON: Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain will enter administration on Tuesday (May 21), the British celebrity chef confirmed, threatening jobs at the firm's 25 sites in the United Kingdom.

Oliver, 43, founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008. His restaurant group also includes Barbecoa, a steakhouse, and Jamie Oliver's Diner.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," he said in a statement. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."

More than 1,000 jobs will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors. The Jamie Oliver Group said it has appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG.



The celebrity chef is famed for his Naked Chef books and TV shows, which were broadcast in dozens of countries, as well as his campaigning for healthier school meals.

Oliver, who was discovered by the BBC while working as a chef in London's River Cafe, also used his reputation to put pressure on politicians to combat growing child obesity problems.

His restaurant chain is the latest victim of a rough trading environment on Britain's high streets.

In March, Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) said it planned to close more than a third of its Giraffe and Ed's Easy Diner outlets, while Carluccio's, Prezzo, Strada and Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed branches in 2018.