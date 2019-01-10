Japan's Abe, Dutch PM Rutte working to avoid no-deal Brexit
ROTTERDAM: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed what they can do to help avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Speaking in the Netherlands a day before meetings with British Prime Minster Theresa May, Abe said he and Rutte agreed "we will both work to avoid a no-deal Brexit".
"We want to see the influence of Brexit to the global economy minimized," he told reporters.
