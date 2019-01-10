Japan's Abe, Dutch PM Rutte working to avoid no-deal Brexit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed what they can do to help avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking in the Netherlands a day before meetings with British Prime Minster Theresa May, Abe said he and Rutte agreed "we will both work to avoid a no-deal Brexit".

"We want to see the influence of Brexit to the global economy minimized," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)