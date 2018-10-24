Japanese journalist taken hostage in Syria 3 years ago released

TOKYO: A Japanese journalist held hostage by Islamist militants after being captured in Syria three years ago has been released and would be brought home as soon as possible, Japan's foreign minister said on Wednesday (Oct 24).

Japanese diplomats in Turkey confirmed the released man was Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelancer who was reported to have been captured by an al Qaeda affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015. Yasuda subsequently appeared in videos released online by his captors.

Advertisement

"He looks to be in good health, but our staff will check his condition and transport him to Japan as soon as possible," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier voiced relief, while still waiting for confirmation of the identity of the freed man.

Both Abe and Kono thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in freeing the man. The government's top spokesman said earlier that no ransom was paid for his release.

Yasuda's parents spoke to reporters outside their house near Tokyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Above everything else, I want to see him being fine," said his father, Hideaki Yasuda.

"When he's back, I want to tell him one thing, and that'll be 'good job hanging in there'," he said.

Yasuda's mother, Sachiko Yasuda, choked back tears as she clutched a white handkerchief.

"I could do nothing but pray. So I've been praying every day," she said.

It was not the first time Yasuda had been detained in the Middle East.

He was held in Baghdad in 2004 and drew criticism at home for drawing the government into negotiations for his release.