Japanese man arrested in Perth after child pornography found on phone

PERTH: A man was arrested at Perth International Airport last weekend after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers found a large amount of child pornography on his phone.

The 30-year-old Japanese was selected for a baggage examination when he landed in Perth on Saturday (Nov 2) night after a flight from Tokyo.

"During the examination of his mobile phone, officers located more than 200 video files and images," said ABF in a news release.

"Due to the large number of videos, investigators reviewed only a small selection, which it will be alleged were found to depict the sexual abuse or exploitation of children," it added.



The remainder of those files, as well as around 300 more videos on a separate application on the phone, will undergo forensic examination in the coming weeks.

The man's visa was cancelled and his phone seized.

He appeared at the Perth Magistrate’s Court on Sunday and was charged under the Customs Act with one count of attempting to import child abuse material.

ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia, Rod O’Donnell, warned all travellers that the possession of abhorrent child exploitation material is viewed very seriously under Australian law.



“Tackling child exploitation in particular is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community.



“ABF officers have significant powers under the Customs Act to search the mobile phones and electronic devices of international travellers and they exercise those powers at airports around the country on a daily basis,” he said.



If found guilty, the man faces up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of up to A$525,000 (US$362,800).