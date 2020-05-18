Jet from Canadian air force show team crashes

OTTAWA: A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed into a residential neighbourhood in the British Columbia city of Kamloops on Sunday (May 17) after the pilot ejected, witnesses said.

The pilot's condition was unknown. Kamloops is about 320km northeast of Vancouver.

The air force confirmed on Twitter that one of its Snowbirds had crashed near Kamloops, but gave no details.

Video shot by a witness showed two of the team's Canadair Tutor single-engine jets taking off. One of the planes reared up almost immediately before plunging to the ground, crashing just after the pilot ejected.

A photo posted by Kamloops television station CFJC showed at least one house on fire in the Brocklehurst area of Kamloops, a city with a population of more than 90,000.

The crash was the second recent accident involving the Snowbirds. One of the team's jets fell into an unpopulated area last October before a show in Atlanta, after the pilot ejected.



