Jill Biden to head US delegation to Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday (Jul 13) said First Lady Jill Biden will lead the US delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, which President Joe Biden is skipping due to Japan's COVID-19 lockdown.

"First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games," the White House said. The ceremony takes place Jul 23.

The president is not going, in recognition of the extraordinary health precautions around the Tokyo Games, with fans banned from stadiums and athletes not allowed on public transport.