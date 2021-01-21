'This is democracy's day': Biden in first speech as US president

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called for "unity" moments after his inauguration in Washington on Wednesday (Jan 20), warning of the challenges ahead as he takes on multiple crises.

"This is America's day, this is democracy's day. A day of history and hope," he said on the steps of the US Capitol after his swearing-in.

But as the US confronts the deadly coronavirus and deep political divisions he warned that to overcome its challenges will require "so much more than words, it will require the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity".

Biden also vowed to defeat political extremism and domestic terror in speech.

The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat", he said.

