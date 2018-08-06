World's most Michelin-starred chef, Joel Robuchon, dies at 73

PARIS: French chef Joel Robuchon, who owned and ran gourmet restaurants in three continents, including several awarded three Michelin stars, died on Monday (Aug 6) in Geneva at the age of 73, his staff said.

He died of cancer, according to French daily Le Figaro.



Advertisement

Named "chef of the century" by the Gault et Millau cooking guide in 1990, Robuchon, known for his mashed potatoes among many other dishes, owned restaurants in cities including Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

His string of restaurants is said to have 31 Michelin stars between them.



Many took to social media to express their condolences, including fellow chef Andrew Zimmern who referred to him as an "amazing man".

"Over the years he was beyond kind to me," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joel Robuchon 1947-2018

A very sad day for any of us in our industry and for the millions of other who were touched by this amazing man. When I was 23 I almost crapped myself being part of a team cooking him a birthday dinner in NYC. Over the years he was beyond kind to me. #sad — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) August 6, 2018



News of the famed chef's death came shortly after his namesake restaurant and sister outlet L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore ended service in June.



The restaurants held three and two Michelin stars, respectively.



According to the BBC, Robuchon's humble beginnings started in the early 1980 in his restaurant Jamin in Paris. He later went on to mentor other world renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay.

Robuchon also won many culinary awards, including landing a place in the Forbes Travel Guide for his restaurant L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon Las Vegas.

