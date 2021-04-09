EU agency reviewing reports of blood clots with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

THE HAGUE: The EU's drug regulator said Friday (Apr 9) it had launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots after reports of four cases, one of them fatal.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee "has started a review of a safety signal to assess reports of thromboembolic events" with people who had received the shot.

"Four serious cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets have been reported post-vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen," the EMA said, referring to US pharma giant J&J's European subsidiary.

"One case occurred in a clinical trial and three cases occurred during the vaccine rollout in the USA. One of them was fatal."

The watchdog has approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use but its rollout across the 27-nation EU is not due to start until later this month.

The probe comes days after the Amsterdam-based watchdog said it was listing the same type of blood clots as a very rare side effect of the rival AstraZeneca vaccine.

Both jabs use similar adenovirus vector technology.

