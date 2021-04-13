US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot fears

WASHINGTON: Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said on Tuesday (Apr 13).

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.

According to Reuters, the CDC will hold an advisory meeting on Wednesday to review the cases. All the six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and a second in Nebraska has been hospitalised in critical condition, the New York Times reported, citing officials.

The CDC and the FDA said in a joint statement that the adverse events appear to be extremely rare right now.

As of Apr 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States.

The company's shares were down 3 per cent before the opening bell.

The move from the US regulators comes less than a week after Europe's drugs regulator said it was reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who received the shot.

