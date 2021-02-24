Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective, safe: FDA staff

WASHINGTON: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published on Wednesday (Feb 24), paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

The FDA's panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot. While it is not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA did so when authorising the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J&J's vaccine was 66 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Its effectiveness varied from 72 per cent in the United States to 66 per cent in Latin America and 57 per cent in South Africa, where a new variant has spread, though the vaccine was 85 per cent effective overall in stopping severe cases of the disease.

The vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of COVID-19 and preventing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test-confirmed COVID-19 at least 14 days after vaccination, the FDA said in its briefing documents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three vaccine recipients had severe side effects in the trial, but the FDA said that its analysis did not raise any specific safety concerns that would preclude issuance of an emergency use authorisation.

J&J had not previously released details of its clinical trial data beyond efficacy rates.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram