Johnson repeated concerns about Rohingya treatment in call with Myanmar leader

World

Johnson repeated concerns about Rohingya treatment in call with Myanmar leader

Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had reiterated concerns about the treatment of the Rohingya Muslims in a call with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Britain&apos;s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson walks past number 10, on his way to the Department f
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson walks past number 10, on his way to the Department for Exiting the EU at No 9 in Downing Street in London, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bookmark

REUTERS: Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had reiterated concerns about the treatment of the Rohingya Muslims in a call with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Need quick action now that Burma has agreed to (United Nations) oversight of refugee returns and a Commission of Inquiry into atrocities. Also called for military restraint & humanitarian access in Kachin & Shan," Johnson said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark