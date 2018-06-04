Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign - political sources

World

Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign - political sources

Jordan's King Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over economic policies that sparked the largest protests in several years, political sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Jordan&apos;s Prime Minister Hani Mulki speaks to the media after the swearing-in cerem
FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki speaks to the media after the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo

Bookmark

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over economic policies that sparked the largest protests in several years, political sources said.

The dismissal of Mulki was demanded in a series of protests against IMF-backed tax increases that have shaken the kingdom. The sources said King Abdullah had ordered Mulki for an audience in his palace later on Monday.

Mulki imposed steep IMF-mandated tax hikes early this year to cut rising public debt. The increases have hit the incomes of ordinary Jordanians, causing his popularity to plummet.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark