AMMAN: The border crossing between Jordan and Syria will reopen on Monday after being closed for years, a Jordanian government spokeswoman and Syrian state television said on Sunday.

"This was a crucial artery of trade between Jordan and Syria and transit to other countries," said Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman and Angus McDowall in Beirut; Editing by Mark Potter)