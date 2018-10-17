Jordan says nearly 300 Syrian "White Helmets" leave country for West

AMMAN: Around 300 Syrian 'White Helmet' rescue workers who fled Syria for Jordan last July have left for resettlement in Western countries, a Jordanian foreign ministry statement said.

The kingdom has accepted their evacuation with the help of Israeli soldiers and Western powers after getting guarantees their stay would be temporary and they would be given asylum in Canada, Germany and Britain, officials said.

