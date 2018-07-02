Jordan to hold talks with Russia over Syria

BEIRUT: Jordan will hold talks with Russia this week over a ceasefire in southwestern Syria and alleviating the humanitarian situation there, the Jordanian foreign minister said on Monday.

Ayman Safadi, speaking in Amman, said he would meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

The Russian-backed Syrian government is pressing a major military campaign to recover southwestern Syria from rebels. At least 160,000 people have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence)