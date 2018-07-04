Jordanian foreign minister tells Russia ceasefire needed in southern Syria

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Russia on Wednesday that political dialogue and a ceasefire were priorities for southern Syria where he said a humanitarian catastrophe risked unfolding.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Mo
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Safadi made the comment after holding talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

He said the situation in southern Syria was a cause for serious concern and needed to be resolved as soon as possible.

The Russian-backed Syrian government has mounted a campaign to recover southwestern Syria from rebels.

Syrian rebel negotiators began a new round of talks with Russian officers on Tuesday over a peace deal in southern Syria under which they would hand over weapons and allow Russian military police to enter rebel-held towns.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

