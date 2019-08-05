July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded: EU agency
PARIS: July 2019 was the warmest month across the globe ever recorded, according to data released Monday (Aug 5) by the European Union's satellite-based Earth observation network.
"While July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data it also was the warmest month recorded globally, by a very small margin," Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.
READ: Think the heatwave was bad? Climate already hitting key tipping points
READ: Record 42.6 degrees Celsius in Paris as Europe heatwave hits blistering peak
"With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future."