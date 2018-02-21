Juncker's 'monster' moves to top EU job

BRUSSELS: The powerful chief of staff to Jean-Claude Juncker, Martin Selmayr, will take a top post in the European Commission in a move which means he can stay on after his boss steps down next year, sources said Wednesday (Feb 21).

The German - affectionately nicknamed the "Monster" by Juncker himself and less affectionately dubbed the "Rasputin of Brussels" by the British press - will become secretary general of the commission, the EU's executive arm, a European source told AFP.

Selmayr, 47, a lawyer by trade, is already well known as gatekeeper and enforcer to Juncker but has also been involved in controversies including over leaks about Brexit negotiations.

Juncker's term of office is due to end in 2019 but the new post means Selmayr will be able to stay on in the commission after that.

Spaniard Clara Martinez will become Juncker's new chief of staff, the source said.

Selmayr will replace Alexander Italianer, a Dutch civil servant, who has been secretary general of the commission since 2015. It is the top civil servant post in the commission.

Despite a reputation as a shadowy power-broker, Selmayr has often been outspoken on social media in defence of his Luxembourgish boss.

He was the first to break news of a deal between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Juncker in the first phase of Brexit talks in December, when he tweeted a picture of white smoke - a reference to choosing a new pope.

In October, he publicly denied leaking details to a German newspaper that reported May had pleaded with Juncker for help in unblocking stalled negotiations,.

"I deny that 1, we leaked this; 2, Juncker ever said this; 3, we are punitive on Brexit," wrote Selmayr. "It's an attempt to frame EU side and to undermine."