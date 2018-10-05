Juncker urges EU member states to talk with one voice

The head of the European Union's executive arm, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Friday called for member states to get rid of unanimity rules and make more decisions with qualified majorities to strengthen the bloc's role in the world.

"We have locked ourselves in the darkroom of unanimity," Juncker said at a speech to the Austrian parliament in Vienna.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)