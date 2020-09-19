Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died aged 87, the court said in a statement on Friday (Sep 18).

She died of metastatic pancreas cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, the statement said.



"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."



Ginsburg was first admitted to hospital in July for a suspected infection when she underwent an endoscopic procedure "to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the Supreme Court said then.

She was hospitalised again at the end of July to undergo another "minimally invasive" procedure in New York.



Ginsburg, known by supporters as RBG, had also been hospitalised in May. She was also hospitalised several times in 2019 and 2018.

She had experienced a series of health issues including bouts with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and lung cancer in 2018, a previous bout with pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999. She disclosed on July 17, 2020, that she had a recurrence of cancer.

SECOND WOMAN NAMED TO THE SUPREME COURT

Ginsburg, who rose from a working class upbringing in New York City's borough of Brooklyn and prevailed over systematic sexism in the legal ranks to become one of America's best-known jurists, was appointed to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993. She provided key votes in landmark rulings securing equal rights for women, expanding gay rights and safeguarding abortion rights.

Ginsburg was the oldest member of the court and the second-longest serving among its current justices behind Clarence Thomas. She was the second woman ever named to the court, after Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was appointed 12 years earlier.​​​​​​​



Ginsburg was a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming.

Supreme Court appointments require Senate confirmation, and Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber.



Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the vacancy in the Supreme Court should not be filled until there is a new president.



"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," he said on Twitter.



CHAMPION OF WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Ginsburg was a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.



A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said, but did not specify a date.

