Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died aged 87, the court said in a statement on Friday (Sep 18).

She died of metastatic pancreas cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, the statement said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."



She was first admitted to hospital in July for a suspected infection when she underwent an endoscopic procedure "to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the Supreme Court said then.

She was hospitalised again at the end of July to undergo another "minimally invasive" procedure in New York.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ginsburg, known by supporters as RBG, had also been hospitalised in May. She was also hospitalised several times in 2019 and 2018.

She announced in July that that she was receiving treatment for a relapse of cancer.



Ginsburg was a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming.

Supreme Court appointments require Senate confirmation, and Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber.



Ginsburg was a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.



A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said, but did not specify a date.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

