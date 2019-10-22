Justin Trudeau's Liberals to form Canada minority government: Media

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to hold onto power in a nail-biter of a general election Monday (Oct 21), according to television projections after polls closed across the country.

Broadcasters TVA, CTV and CBC declared the Liberals would form a minority government as the party was elected or leading in 156 of the 338 electoral districts, versus 122 for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, according to preliminary results.

A minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons would leave Trudeau in a weakened position and needing the support of left-leaning opposition parties to push through key pieces of legislation.

Ahead of the vote, polls showed a neck-and-neck race across the country as Trudeau, who took power as a charismatic figure promising "sunny ways", battled Conservative leader Scheer for the chance to form the next government.

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their sons Xavier and Hadrien, and their daughter Ella-Grace, votes in the federal election in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Trudeau, 47, was endorsed by former US President Barack Obama in the final stretch of the campaign and is viewed as one of the last remaining progressive leaders among the world's major democracies.



But he was shaken during the campaign by a blackface scandal and has been dogged by criticism of his handling of a corruption case involving a major Canadian construction company. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal prime minister Pierre Trudeau, has also had to overcome a sense of fatigue with his government.



Trudeau, accompanied by his family, voted in Montreal on Monday after a marathon sprint campaigning across the country in the past four days. Scheer voted in his Saskatchewan electoral district.