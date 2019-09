Juul Labs suspends advertising in US, replaces CEO

Juul Labs said on Wednesday it would suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the United States, and replaced Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns with Altria Group Inc executive K.C. Crosthwaite.

Crosthwaite is senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Altria.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)