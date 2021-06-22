Jamie Oliver joins UK supermarkets in dropping use of the term 'kaffir lime' over racism concerns

LONDON: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has stopped using the term "kaffir lime leaves" after concerns that the word kaffir has historically been used as a racial slur.

According to the Daily Mail, Oliver's team is reviewing older content online, editing out references to the term in recipes.



A reference to "dried kaffir lime leaves" was recently removed from his online recipe for chicken laksa. The ingredient is now called "dried lime leaves".



Screengrabs of a reference to "dried kaffir lime leaves" last seen on Jun 18 (left) being removed from Oliver's online recipe for chicken laksa.

The move follows a similar decision by some UK supermarkets.

In a media release on Jun 16, Waitrose announced that it is changing the name of its Cooks’ Ingredients Kaffir Lime Leaves product to Makrut Lime Leaves.

"The original name of the product has historically been used as a racial slur in South Africa, and the change comes in response to customer comments we’ve received," said the supermarket.



Lime leaf products from Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's supermarkets. (Photos: Waitrose/Tesco/Sainsbury's)

​​​​​​​

"This name change is a crucial step in recognising how important it is for us to listen to customers and educate ourselves when it comes to the language we use," said Waitrose grocery trading manager Helena Dennis.

"While some of our customers may be unaware of the connotations of this particular word, it’s important to us that we avoid offending anyone who shops with us."

Supermarket chain Tesco also told the Daily Mail that it has begun the process of changing the name of its lime leaves, saying that it stands against racism and discrimination of any kind.



Other UK supermarkets that have said they will implement the change include Sainsbury's and Co-op.