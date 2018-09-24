Kavanaugh accuser to testify Thursday in US Senate - lawyers

California professor Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify on Thursday morning before a U.S. Senate panel about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, her lawyers said on Sunday.

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," her lawyers said in a statement. "She has agreed to move forward with a hearing even though the Committee has refused to subpoena Mark Judge," who has been identified as a witness to the incident.

