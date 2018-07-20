Kazakhstan detains suspect in murder of Olympic figure skating medallist

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan attends a news conference after the briefing for IOC members by the 2022 Winter Olympic Games candidate city of Almaty in Lausanne. (Photo: Reuters)
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Friday (Jul 20) that they have detained a suspect in the murder of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, who won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Ten, 25, was knifed during a struggle with two men he had caught trying to steal the mirrors on his car in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said in a statement that it had identified the two suspects in Ten's murder and detained one of them.

Police released a photograph of the second suspect and said they were looking for him.

Ten finished 11th at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and four years later in Sochi became the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to win an Olympic medal.

Bronze medallist Kazakhstan's Denis Ten celebrates during the victory ceremony after the figure skating men's free skating program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Feb 15, 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

He was then dogged by injury but competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February where he was cheered by local fans because of his Korean roots. He finished 27th.

The international figure skating community has mourned the loss of a talented and resilient athlete.

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport," said Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to the committee's Twitter page.

"A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan performs during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Feb 16, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Retired Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, who two silver medals in Sochi and gold in the team event at the Pyeongchang Games, wrote on Twitter he was "so honoured and grateful to have shared with ice" with Ten.

"He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people," American figure skater Adam Rippon wrote on Twitter. "Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion."

Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten, who won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, died in hospital after being stabbed in Almaty. (Photo: AFP/Yuri Kadobnov)

Source: Reuters/zl

