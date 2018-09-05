Another 30 ill in US in cases linked to Kellogg's tainted cereal

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan: Thirty more people in the US have reported sick after eating Kellogg Co's Honey Smacks cereal contaminated with salmonella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, bringing the total to 130 cases in 36 states.

So far 34 people have been hospitalised, but no deaths have been reported, CDC said on Tuesday (Sep 4), adding that three more states - Delaware, Maine and Minnesota - have reported cases of illnesses.

Advertisement

Kellogg had in June decided to recall an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

However, the contaminated cereal is still being sold in some locations, CDC said, citing the US Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Illnesses in this outbreak started on dates ranging from Mar 3 to Aug 7, CDC said, adding the investigation is still ongoing.

Kellogg had not yet shipped any new cereal to retailers and that people who bought the potentially affected product can contact it for a full refund, the company said in a statement.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



RECALL IN SINGAPORE

RedMart, which imported Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal into Singapore, issued a recall of the implicated product in June.

The product, Honey Smacks (15.3 oz), has a best-before date from Jun 14, 2018 to Jun 14, 2019. Its UPC code, which is found on the bottom of the cereal box, is 038000391033.



It also removed the affected products from its online store.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore also issued a statement on Jun 17 advising consumers who have purchased the product not to eat it, regardless of packaging size or best-before dates.

