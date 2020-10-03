Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Kellyanne Conway attends a roundtable discussion on "America's seniors" hosted by US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, June 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Picture)

REUTERS: Kellyanne Conway, a former counsellor to US President Donald Trump, on Friday (Oct 2) said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

Her announcement comes days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

