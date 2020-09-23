Kentucky to unveil results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

REUTERS: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday (Sep 23) afternoon the results of a grand jury probe into the deadly police shooting in March of Breonna Taylor, USA Today/ The Courier Journal reported.

The newspaper did not specify its source.

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, did not immediately respond to queries.

The city has been bracing for a possible announcement since Tuesday, with barricades blocking much of its downtown to vehicular traffic.

Police shot Taylor, 26, in front of her boyfriend after they forced their way into her apartment with a so-called no knock warrant.

Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.



