Kenya court finds interior minister and police chief guilty of contempt

A Kenyan high court judge found Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i and the police chief guilty of contempt on Wednesday and told them to appear for sentencing because they failed to obey a court order to release a detained opposition politician.

The ruling marks a significant escalation in a tussle between the judiciary and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which opposition leaders and other critics say fails to respect the authority of the courts in political matters.

The case of Miguna Miguna could also strain a rapprochement between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kenyatta who won a second term in October at an election in which around 100 people were killed, most of them opposition supporters.

Judge George Odunga made the ruling against Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and the head of immigration.

"This matter has reached a level where the judiciary is on trial while top government officials continue to cat walk on its orders," Odunga told the court. Interior ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka declined to comment because the matter is in court.

Authorities deported Miguna in February saying he had rescinded his citizenship.

He was also charged with treason because of his role in a mock swearing-in ceremony for Odinga in January that was a direct challenge to Kenyatta.

Police detained Miguna on Monday at the main airport in the capital as he returned after a court ruled that he should be allowed back into Kenya. The court then ordered Miguna, the interior minister and the police chief to appear before it.

There was no immediate comment from the police on Wednesday. The interior ministry denied that Miguna was being held illegally and said he had failed to follow arrival procedures when he landed in Kenya.

Kenyatta and Odinga announced on March 9 they would set aside years of acrimony and work together to unite Kenya, which is divided along political and ethnic lines in the wake of elections last year in which around 100 people were killed.

The surprise announcement promised a fresh start for politics in Kenya, a country that is east Africa's richest economy and a hub for diplomacy, trade and security.

(Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)