Kenya court grants bail to governor accused of fraud conspiracy

A Kenyan court on Friday granted bail to a county governor charged with conspiracy to defraud the government and abuse of office.

FILE PHOTO: Busia county governor Sospeter Ojaamong sits in the dock at the Mililani Law Courts, where he was charged over the theft public funds, in Nairobi, Kenya July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Friday granted bail to a county governor charged with conspiracy to defraud the government and abuse of office.

Sospeter Ojaamong, the governor of Busia County in western Kenya, was arrested in a government crackdown on corruption.

