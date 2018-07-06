Kenya court grants bail to governor accused of fraud conspiracy

A Kenyan court on Friday granted bail to a county governor charged with conspiracy to defraud the government and abuse of office.

Sospeter Ojaamong, the governor of Busia County in western Kenya, was arrested in a government crackdown on corruption.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)