Kenya high court suspends government shutdown of three TV channels

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of NASA coalition gestures during a swearing-in ceremony as the president of the People’s Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI: A Kenyan high court has suspended a government shutdown of three private TV channels that was prompted by their coverage of opposition leader Raila Odinga's self-proclaimed presidential inauguration on Tuesday, one of the channels reported on its twitter feed.

"Government expected to restore NTV, Citizen TV & KTN News signals after High Court suspends switch off for 14 days pending case being heard," NTV Kenya wrote on its official Twitter feed.

(reporting by John Ndiso; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

