Kenya's president says brother not immune from prosecution in graft crackdown

NAIROBI: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday his brother Muhoho, a director in a company that has been accused in parliament of importing contraband sugar, should be charged if there is clear evidence against him.

The government of the East African nation is in the middle of a crackdown against what it calls illicit goods, estimated at 40 percent of all traded goods, that businesses say stifle the local manufacturing sector through unfair competition.

"There is no going back in war against corruption," Kenyatta said after opening a Kenya-U.S. trade meeting. "If there is evidence against anyone, including my brother, charge them."

